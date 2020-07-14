Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 11:29
Business
Romania’s car market down almost 32% in first half
14 July 2020
The Romanian car market registered a decrease of almost 32% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), local Agerpres reported.

A total of 11,955 vehicles were registered in June 2020 (cars, light, and heavy commercial vehicles, minibuses and buses), 38.9% more than in May. However, the figure is lower (-26.6%) than the one reported in the same month last year, when 16,280 vehicles were registered in Romania.

The sales of passenger cars dropped by 30.7% in the first six months compared to the same period of 2019, while in June, the decrease was 27.5% compared to June 2019.

At the end of the first half of 2020, the top of brands was led by Dacia, with 14,574 units sold and a market share of 29,8%. Volkswagen was next (3,915 units, 8% market share), followed by Skoda (3,877 units, 7.9% market share), Renault (3,659 units, 7.5% market share) and Hyundai (3,494 units, 7.1% market share).

With 6,195 units sold (-47.3%), Dacia Logan remained the best seller after six months, followed by Dacia Duster - with 3,789 units (-21.3%), Dacia Sandero - 3,406 units (-2.5%), Renault Clio - with 1,553 units (-44.7%) and Skoda Octavia - with 1,529 units (-33.7%).

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

