Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Romania’s automobile industry apparently got over the semiconductor crisis in June

15 July 2021
The volume of cars produced in Romania reached 45,005 in June, a significant increase from May, not to mention the sharp rise compared to May 2020 when the country’s two plants were just recovering after the lockdown.

The two plants are once again approaching the record of 50,000 vehicles, reached in 2020, in September and October.

In May, the plunge in automobile production (-13% compared to April) dragged down the entire industrial output that has contracted by 6% MoM. The robust recovery of the two automobile producers in June bodes well for the industrial output as well.

In June, Dacia produced 33,095 cars, the vast majority being Duster - which is already assembled in its face-lift version, Profit.ro reported. Compared to last month, the production at Dacia increased by 13%, while compared to the previous year, it leapt up by 50%.

Ford’s factory in Craiova produced 11,910 units, 80% more compared to the previous month when frequent production outages were reported. In annual terms, the output at Craiova still lags by 8% compared to the 13,000 output in June 2020.

In total, in the first six months of the year, Romania produced 236,663 cars, an increase of 26% compared to the level recorded last year in the pandemic (187,588 vehicles). Dacia managed to produce, between January and June, 145,515 cars, 30% more than last year, and Ford increased by 20%, to 91,148 cars produced.

(Photo source: Media.ford.com)

