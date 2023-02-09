Romania's central bank expected to keep key rate at 7% on February 9

Most analysts expect the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to keep the monetary policy rate at 7% at its second monetary board meeting this year on February 9.

Consensus expectations indicate that the monetary policy tightening cycle has reached its end in January.

At the first meeting in January, the central bank increased the interest rate by 0.25pp to 7% after eight consecutive rate hikes carried out during 2022 – however, slowing down the pace and renouncing the "firm control over liquidity on the market monetary".

Inflation will continue to decrease in 2023, reaching a single digit, after in the second half of 2022, it peaked at the two-decade maximum, approaching 17%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

