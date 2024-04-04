Western Romania municipality develops EUR 33.5 mln aquapark with cohesion funds

The municipality of Beiuş, in western Romania's Bihor county, is developing and will operate an aquapark under a project worth EUR 33.5 million, VAT included, financed by the European Union's Regional Operational Program 2021-2027.

The aquapark will be developed on an area of 50,000 square meters and will have a maximum capacity of 900 people in summer, respectively, 300 in winter.

The facility will be built within 36 months, according to a press release from the Beiuş municipality quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"The purpose of this project is to increase the attractiveness of Beiuş municipality and Bihor county and its economic and social development and implicitly of the North-West region [of Romania], using natural tourist resources combined with elements of recreational potential and urban leisure," the municipality said.

The facility will use geothermal energy.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria municipiului Beius)