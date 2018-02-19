1 °C
Bucharest
Feb 19, 11:30

Romania’s banking system ups profit by a third

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
3-month robor

Romania’s banking system recorded an overall net profit of RON 5.36 billion (EUR 1.17 billion) in 2017, up by 31% compared to the previous year. This was the best nominal result ever for the local banks.

Banks in Romania ended the year with a return on equity (ROE) of 12.68%, up by 1.26 percentage points versus 2016, according to preliminary data released by Romania’s National Bank (BNR). The local banks recorded a better ROE only in 2008, when the indicator reached 17.04%.

The return on assets (ROA) reached 1.32% in at the end of 2017, up from 1.08% at the end of 2016.

The total net assets of local banks went up by 8.6% in 2017, reaching RON 427 billion (EUR 92 billion). The overall non-performing loans ratio of local banks dropped to 6.4% at the end of December 2017, from 9.62% in December 2016. The loans to deposits ratio also went down from 79% in 2016 to 74.7% in 2017, as the deposits increased faster than the loans.

A total of 25 banks operated in Romania at the end of 2017, 7 of which were subsidiaries of foreign groups.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list