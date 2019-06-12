Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 10:29
Eco
Minister: Romania wants to ban log exports outside EU
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government considers banning log exports to non-EU countries, new environment minister, Costel Alexe, said on Thursday evening (December 5), at Digi24 news channel. He added that such a measure can’t be taken for exports within the EU.

“Since I came to the ministry, I have asked the colleagues from the Directorate General for Forests to consider banning log export in the extra-community area. Unfortunately, the European Commission does not allow us to ban log export or any other type of export within the intra-Community area. But it is important too because significant quantities of wood leave in the extra-Community space,” minister Costel Alexe said at Digi24.

Romanian officials are trying to find solutions to Romania’s deforestation problem and contain the illegal logging phenomenon, which is estimated to have reached a dimension similar to the legal logging operations.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the illegal logging must be stopped and that he has asked the environment minister to come up with measures. “The data is scary. A quantity equal to the wood cut legally is cut illegally and this must stop,” Iohannis said.

The new environment minister also said recently that he analyzed the results of the National Forestry Inventory (NFI) and the conclusions are alarming. The report shows that 38 million cubic meters of wood disappear each year from Romania’s forests, a quantity that is more than double compared to that harvested through authorized logging operations (about 18 million cubic meters). The minister also said he was convinced the report is accurate. The NFI conclusions had been kept secret by the previous Government and disputed by local forest owners associations. Official statistics provided so far by state authorities showed a much lower level of illegal logging in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 157722030 © Alexandr Bazhanov | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 10:29
Eco
Minister: Romania wants to ban log exports outside EU
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government considers banning log exports to non-EU countries, new environment minister, Costel Alexe, said on Thursday evening (December 5), at Digi24 news channel. He added that such a measure can’t be taken for exports within the EU.

“Since I came to the ministry, I have asked the colleagues from the Directorate General for Forests to consider banning log export in the extra-community area. Unfortunately, the European Commission does not allow us to ban log export or any other type of export within the intra-Community area. But it is important too because significant quantities of wood leave in the extra-Community space,” minister Costel Alexe said at Digi24.

Romanian officials are trying to find solutions to Romania’s deforestation problem and contain the illegal logging phenomenon, which is estimated to have reached a dimension similar to the legal logging operations.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the illegal logging must be stopped and that he has asked the environment minister to come up with measures. “The data is scary. A quantity equal to the wood cut legally is cut illegally and this must stop,” Iohannis said.

The new environment minister also said recently that he analyzed the results of the National Forestry Inventory (NFI) and the conclusions are alarming. The report shows that 38 million cubic meters of wood disappear each year from Romania’s forests, a quantity that is more than double compared to that harvested through authorized logging operations (about 18 million cubic meters). The minister also said he was convinced the report is accurate. The NFI conclusions had been kept secret by the previous Government and disputed by local forest owners associations. Official statistics provided so far by state authorities showed a much lower level of illegal logging in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 157722030 © Alexandr Bazhanov | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?
06 December 2019
Eco
Minister: Romania wants to ban log exports outside EU
04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40