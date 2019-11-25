Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/25/2019 - 09:04
Social
Romania's environment minister confirms massive illegal logging figures
25 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s environment minister Costel Alexe announced on Friday, November 22, that approximately 38.6 million cubic meters of wood are cut each year in Romania, 20 million cubic meters more than the official figures. He concluded that the 20 million cubic meters are illegally logged, in line with the most pessimistic scenario circulated by environmental activists.

Alexe said that he came to this conclusion after consulting the experts who compiled the National Forestry Inventory - a document criticised by the association of forest owners and furniture producers.

"The first thing I wanted to see when I came to the ministry was the National Forest Inventory report. I was familiar with the subject from the discussions of the Environmental Commission of the Chamber and from press articles, but I was curious to see the official version. I found some shocking figures there, so shocking that, at first, it was hard for me to believe them. I called Mr. Marin Gheorghe, the person in charge of the IFN, to explain to me exactly how the entire documentation process was carried out, what were the techniques used, which are the indicators, and, after listening to all the explanations, I tell you that I have wholly accepted this report. The data there is real,” the environment minister said in a press release, local G4media.ro reported.

The minister also blamed the former Governments for having allegedly “hidden” the report. “The difference from 18.5 million cubic meters to 38.6 million cubic meters represents unauthorized cuts. Today, we have the biggest problems of unauthorized logging in the privately-owned forests, then in the forests of the local public authorities and, on the third place, in the forests managed by (state company) Romsilva,” Alexe said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/25/2019 - 09:04
Social
Romania's environment minister confirms massive illegal logging figures
25 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s environment minister Costel Alexe announced on Friday, November 22, that approximately 38.6 million cubic meters of wood are cut each year in Romania, 20 million cubic meters more than the official figures. He concluded that the 20 million cubic meters are illegally logged, in line with the most pessimistic scenario circulated by environmental activists.

Alexe said that he came to this conclusion after consulting the experts who compiled the National Forestry Inventory - a document criticised by the association of forest owners and furniture producers.

"The first thing I wanted to see when I came to the ministry was the National Forest Inventory report. I was familiar with the subject from the discussions of the Environmental Commission of the Chamber and from press articles, but I was curious to see the official version. I found some shocking figures there, so shocking that, at first, it was hard for me to believe them. I called Mr. Marin Gheorghe, the person in charge of the IFN, to explain to me exactly how the entire documentation process was carried out, what were the techniques used, which are the indicators, and, after listening to all the explanations, I tell you that I have wholly accepted this report. The data there is real,” the environment minister said in a press release, local G4media.ro reported.

The minister also blamed the former Governments for having allegedly “hidden” the report. “The difference from 18.5 million cubic meters to 38.6 million cubic meters represents unauthorized cuts. Today, we have the biggest problems of unauthorized logging in the privately-owned forests, then in the forests of the local public authorities and, on the third place, in the forests managed by (state company) Romsilva,” Alexe said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria
22 November 2019
Sports
Romanian star Simona Halep won’t play in Fed Cup as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics
22 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Close to one million voters in Diaspora; Romanians abroad use vote to share feelings for homeland
21 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s anti-graft prosecutors deny media reports about calling president’s opponent to questioning just before second election round

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40