Romanian city to host Art Nouveau museum in refurbished Secession building

The Darvas – La Roche house in Oradea, a city in Western Romania, will be refurbished and is set to host the city’s Art Nouveau Museum, the city announced.

Oradea has been a member of the Art Nouveau cities network (Réseau Art Nouveau Network) since 2012. The network is an initiative of the Brussels Region Monuments and Sites Department, and encompasses European cities with a rich Art Nouveau heritage such as Helsinki, Barcelona, Glasgow and Budapest.

The new museum should help boost tourism in Oradea, Ilie Bolojan, the city’s mayor, said.

The financing for the Darvas – La Roche house refurbishment comes from EU funds and amounts to RON 6.2 million (EUR 1.3 million).

The works entail repairing the framing of the house and its woodwork, modernizing the bathrooms, setting up access facilities for disabled people, repainting, and various plumbing upgrades. The refurbishment is estimated to begin this fall and is set to last two years.

The house was built between 1909 and 1912 by the László and József Vágó brothers. It is their second construction in the city, and the first individual residence built in the Art Nouveau Secession style in the city. The L-shaped house stands out with its many decorative elements, inspired from folk art and nature.

Romanian florist plants 27,000 tulips in Oradea public park at his own expense

Study: Which are the safest cities in Romania?

[email protected]

(Photo source: Oradea.ro)