Romania’s leading home appliances maker Arctic changes its name to Beko Romania

Arctic, Romania’s leading home appliances maker, recently changed its name to Beko Romania to aling with the new global corporate identity.

The name change was decided by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

The rebranding will not impact the company’s day-to-day activities, but it is meant to add coherence to the international brand, the company said. Romania’s Arctic brand will not be affected either.

“This change is an integral part of the renaming process of Arçelik under the international corporate brand Beko. By harnessing the consumer brand Beko’s heritage and innovation, corporate brand Beko gathers employees, operations, and partners alike to strengthen its position as a global leader in the home appliance industry,” according to the company.

Starting in 2002, Arçelik has invested over EUR 391 million in Romania in the development of production capacity, but also in new technologies or modern production management systems.

Romania has a strategic role within Beko as a production market thanks to the two factories – the one for refrigerators in Găești and the one for washing machines in Ulmi. Over 44 million refrigerators have been produced to date in the factory in Găesti. The one in Ulmi is the only Industry 4.0 production unit of the group that received the Sustainability Lighthouse status from the World Economic Forum (WEF), in recognition of its sustainability performance.

Currently, 84% of the total production from the factories in Găești and Ulmi is exported to more than 80 countries. Products under three brands are produced in Romania, namely Arctic, Beko, and Grundig.

“Over the years spent here, I have developed a special bond with Romania, and today’s decision represents a new step in my commitment to this country that has become my home,” said Murat Büyükerk, Chief Executive Officer, Arctic.

Arçelik has achieved significant growth over the past two decades through investments and acquisitions in various regions of the world, becoming a global leader with subsidiaries in 57 countries and 45 production facilities in 13 countries. During this year, all global operations will be brought together under one corporate brand name - Beko.

