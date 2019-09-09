Romania has the lowest price for alcohol in EU

The prices of alcoholic drinks in Romania are the lowest in European Union (EU), roughly one quarter below the EU average, according to Eurostat calculations based on 2018 data.

Among the EU Member States, in 2018, the price of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine and beer) was the highest in Finland (82% above the EU average), Ireland (77% above the average) and Sweden ( 52% above average), and the lowest in Romania (26.4% below the EU average), Bulgaria (26% below average), and Hungary (23% below average).

Despite the low prices, Romanians are not among the heaviest drinkers in Europe: they actually rank on the 8th place with 12 liters of alcohol per year, which is still 20% above Europe’s average. In Europe, Lithuania has the highest alcohol consumption, of 15 liters per year. Italians consume the least amount of alcohol in a year: 7 liters and a half.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)