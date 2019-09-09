Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/09/2019 - 08:41
Social
Romania has the lowest price for alcohol in EU
09 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The prices of alcoholic drinks in Romania are the lowest in European Union (EU), roughly one quarter below the EU average, according to Eurostat calculations based on 2018 data.

Among the EU Member States, in 2018, the price of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine and beer) was the highest in Finland (82% above the EU average), Ireland (77% above the average) and Sweden ( 52% above average), and the lowest in Romania (26.4% below the EU average), Bulgaria (26% below average), and Hungary (23% below average).

Despite the low prices, Romanians are not among the heaviest drinkers in Europe: they actually rank on the 8th place with 12 liters of alcohol per year, which is still 20% above Europe’s average. In Europe, Lithuania has the highest alcohol consumption, of 15 liters per year. Italians consume the least amount of alcohol in a year: 7 liters and a half.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/09/2019 - 08:41
Social
Romania has the lowest price for alcohol in EU
09 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The prices of alcoholic drinks in Romania are the lowest in European Union (EU), roughly one quarter below the EU average, according to Eurostat calculations based on 2018 data.

Among the EU Member States, in 2018, the price of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine and beer) was the highest in Finland (82% above the EU average), Ireland (77% above the average) and Sweden ( 52% above average), and the lowest in Romania (26.4% below the EU average), Bulgaria (26% below average), and Hungary (23% below average).

Despite the low prices, Romanians are not among the heaviest drinkers in Europe: they actually rank on the 8th place with 12 liters of alcohol per year, which is still 20% above Europe’s average. In Europe, Lithuania has the highest alcohol consumption, of 15 liters per year. Italians consume the least amount of alcohol in a year: 7 liters and a half.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40