Romania aims to double trade exchanges to EUR 1 billion with Vietnam, PM says

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on January 22, after a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, that Romania aims to double trade exchanges with the socialist republic to EUR 1 billion.

Ciolacu also mentioned his commitment to facilitating partnerships between some of the most important Romanian state-owned companies – such as Transgaz, Transelectrica, or Romarm – and their counterparts in Vietnam. He also aims to have Romania’s state-owned drugmaker Antibiotice Iași distribute some of its products in Vietnam.

“I wish to set ambitious targets, even a doubling of trade exchanges, towards EUR 1 billion, in the coming years. In this regard, I have requested the prime minister to identify the best ways to support the acceleration of procedures for the import certification of Romanian agri-food products, as well as facilitating the renewal or granting of market authorizations for Romanian pharmaceutical products. Agriculture and the pharma industry are two strategic sectors for our countries,” said Marcel Ciolacu.

The official also mentioned that Romania’s position allows it to serve as a gateway to the EU.

“The port of Constanța can become the main center for Vietnamese exports to the European Union. We have invested enormously and will continue to invest in modernizing the port of Constanța, as well as the river ports. Therefore, we are ready to offer all the necessary logistics so that, in cooperation with Vietnamese ports, we can significantly increase the volumes of transport for the benefit of both countries,” the Romanian PM said.

The two governments aim to collaborate in areas of mutual interest, such as small and medium enterprises, the pharmaceutical industry, agriculture, the IT industry, renewable energy, and construction/real estate.

The Vietnamese prime minister is on an official and rare visit to Romania. After his meeting with the Romanian prime minister, he will also meet president Klaus Iohannis.

Pham Minh Chinh also visited the Faculty of Civil, Industrial, and Agricultural Constructions of the University of Civil Engineering Bucharest, where he studied before the 1989 revolution.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)