Romania’s agri-food imports from Italy on the rise

Romania imported agricultural and agri-food products from Italy of over EUR 770 million in 2022, up 21.5% compared to the previous year. About 82% of the imports consisted of processed food products and beverages, such as pasta, olive oil and wine.

The main Italian food products imported to Romania in 2022 were dairy products and cheeses (EUR 72.4 million), coffee (EUR 69.5 million), and bakery and pastry products (EUR 64.5 million).

Romania’s Italian wine imports amounted to EUR 34.4 mln last year.

Romania is the 17th market for Italian agri-food products, surpassed in Central and Eastern Europe only by Poland and the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Romania exported agricultural and food products worth over EUR 1 billion to Italy in 2022, an increase of over 25% compared to 2021. Italy is the top country of destination for Romanian exports in this category. However, only 24% of these exports are processed food products and beverages, while the biggest part are raw agricultural products.

ICE - the Italian Foreign Trade Agency, will organize, for the first time in Romania, the Taste of Italy salon within the RO-Wine international festival, which takes place on May 12-14 in Bucharest. The salon will showcase a selection of Italian gastronomic specialties and wines, including a selection of prosecco and one of organic wines from top producers from different regions of Italy, some of which have a tradition of over 120 years.

RO-Wine, now in its eighth edition, will take place on the premises of Fratelli Studio in Bucharest.

