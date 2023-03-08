Politics

Romania to buy 56 Abrams tanks from the US under G2G contract

08 March 2023
Romania's General Staff of the Land Forces decided to opt for the purchase of a battalion of American Abrams tanks, according to General Teodor Incicaș, head of the general directorate for procurement.

The acquisition will be a government-to-government (G2G) deal as part of a broader procurement program.

"These days, we will send to the Parliament for prior approval the request for purchases that include self-propelled howitzers on tracks. In addition, the infantry fighting vehicle, short and very short-range air defence systems, but also two types of missiles for F-16 aircraft. At the same time, we are preparing requests regarding the approval of a battalion of Abrams tanks," General Teodor Incicaș declared in a podcast of the Ministry of Defense, local Adevarul reported.

A few days ago, Israel-based company Elbit Systems said that its Romanian subsidiary Elmet International was awarded a USD 120 million follow-on contract to supply unmanned turrets, Remote Controlled Weapon Stations and mortar systems for the ‘Piranha V’ Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) of the Romanian Armed Forces. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

