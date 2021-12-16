Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Politics

Romanian minister resigns over plagiarism allegations

16 December 2021
The Romanian minister of research, innovation and digitalization, Florin Roman, announced his resignation in a Facebook post after a scandal related to his alleged plagiarism and dishonest public resume.

He says he did not want to affect the Government's activity through the public scandal in which he was involved. In his message, he accused media and opposition of "public lynching."

Minister of energy Virgil Popescu will temporarily take over the ministry.

Florin Roman was accused, among others, of including in his resume the fact that he is a graduate of Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj Napoca, while he was attending a college in Alba Iulia. UBB Rector Daniel David pointed out that Roman did not take UBB courses and is not a university graduate. Roman is also facing charges of plagiarism in connection with the master's thesis, which he allegedly copied.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked Florin Roman to clarify his situation and told him that the gesture of resignation would be an "honorable" one.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

