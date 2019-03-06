Video

Robbie Williams to perform at Romania’s Untold festival

Robbie Williams will perform at this year’s edition of Untold festival, which takes place between August 1 and August 4 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

The British performer will come with a team of over 100 people, of which 50 will go up on stage with him in what is expected to be an “impressive show,” the organizers said.

Williams began his career in 1990 as a member of the pop band Take That. In 1995 he opted for a solo career, which saw him deliver hits such as “Feel”, “Angels”, “Rock DJ”, “Let Me Entertain You”, “Freedom”, “Millennium”, “She´s The One”, “Old Before I Die”, “Kids”, “Eternity”, ” Something Stupid ”, “Radio”, “Bodies” or “Candy.”

In 2006 he made it into the World Book of Records for having sold 1.6 million tickets in only one day for the Close Ecounters Tour. He had 7 No 1 singles and almost all of his albums took the first spot of British charts. He is also one of the best-selling artists in the UK, with over 75 million albums sold.

Robbie Williams previously performed in Romania in 2015.

Over 60,000 passes for the festival have been sold so far and the organizers will put another 5,000 passes on sale on June 5, at 12:00. They cover the four days of the festival and sell for EUR 149 plus VAT.

(Photo: Дмитрий Садовников/ Wikipedia)

