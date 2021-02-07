Romania’s unemployment rate further drops in May

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in May 2021 decreased by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 5.5%, and the number of unemployed decreased in May to 449,000 people, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) quoted by Bursa.ro.

In January and February, the first months after a change in methodology that made data not comparable to those issued previously, it was 5.9%.

Revised data for past years will be published in the future, INS announced. By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded by 0.3pp that of women (the respective values being 5.6% and 5.3% respectively).

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4% for May 2021 (4.6% for men and 4.2% for women).

The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 represents 75.6% of the total number of unemployed estimated for May 2021.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andreo@romania-insider.com