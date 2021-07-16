Cannes 2021: Romanian short, awarded in Cinéfondation section

The short Prin oraş circulă scurte poveşti de dragoste / Love Stories on the Move, directed by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu, won the third prize in the Cinéfondation section of this year’s Cannes festival.

It shared the distinction with Brazilian production Cantareira, directed by Rodrigo Ribeyro.

Belgian production L’enfant Salamandre /The Salamander Child, directed by Théo Degen, won the first prize, while the second prize went to Cicada, directed by Yoon Daewoen.

The Cinéfondation selection consisted of 17 student films, chosen out of 1 835 entries coming from 490 film schools around the world. The jury for the section included Sameh Alaa, Kaouther Ben Hania, Carlos Muguiro, Tuva Novotny, Nicolas Pariser and Alice Winocour.

The festival allots a EUR 15,000 grant for the first prize, EUR 11,250 for the second and EUR 7,500 for the third.

Love Stories on the Move, starring Andi Vasluianu and Ilinca Hărnuţ, follows a woman taxi driver as she is trying to save her marriage.

Last year, another Romanian short - Contraindicaţii, directed by Lucia Chicoş – won the third prize in the Cinéfondation section.

Dașoveanu studies at the National University of Theatre and Film UNATC in Bucharest.

(Photo: Freeprod | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com