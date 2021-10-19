Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romania has largest companies and banks, but not insurers, in Southeast Europe

19 October 2021
Seven of the largest non-financial companies in Southeast Europe are Romanian, five of the biggest banks - but when it comes to insurer country's supremacy in the region is not that robust.

There's no Romanian insurer among the biggest seven regional players (not counting bankrupt City Insurance) that come from the tiny markets of Slovenia and Croatia.

Automobile Dacia leads for the 7th consecutive year in the top of the largest companies in South-Eastern Europe, even if its revenues last year fell by 26% to EUR 3.8 bln, according to the SEE TOP ranking 100 by SeeNews, a Sofia-based business news provider.

This year's ranking includes fifty-two companies in Romania, of which Automobile Dacia, OMV Petrom, OMV Petrom Marketing and Lidl Discount rank in the top five, with total cumulative revenues of EUR 15.7 bln.

