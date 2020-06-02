Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 08:36
Real Estate
Romania’s real estate market to surge this year amid deferred deals
06 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of real estate investments in Romania will exceed EUR 1.1 billion in 2020, compared to EUR 683 mln in 2019, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm JLL.

The office segment will be the most liquid class of real estate assets and could rise from 60% to 80% of the total market.

The hotel segment is becoming increasingly active and JLL expects hotel deals as well.

As regard the dynamics of the overall market, large volume (some EUR 700 mln) of deals scheduled for completion last year were deferred for 2020 and this explains both the weaker performance in 2019, when the market fell below expectations, and the outstanding surge in 2020.

The EUR 700 mln of “pipeline projects” represent contracts already signed or pending due diligence, shows the JLL analysis.

“Transactions of more than EUR 700 mln in total are in advanced stages, and for the whole year it is very likely that the volume will exceed EUR 1.1 bln, a record level for the last six years," said Andrei Văcaru, chief of Capital Markets JLL Romania.

(Photo:  Yunkiphotoshot | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 08:36
Real Estate
Romania’s real estate market to surge this year amid deferred deals
06 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of real estate investments in Romania will exceed EUR 1.1 billion in 2020, compared to EUR 683 mln in 2019, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm JLL.

The office segment will be the most liquid class of real estate assets and could rise from 60% to 80% of the total market.

The hotel segment is becoming increasingly active and JLL expects hotel deals as well.

As regard the dynamics of the overall market, large volume (some EUR 700 mln) of deals scheduled for completion last year were deferred for 2020 and this explains both the weaker performance in 2019, when the market fell below expectations, and the outstanding surge in 2020.

The EUR 700 mln of “pipeline projects” represent contracts already signed or pending due diligence, shows the JLL analysis.

“Transactions of more than EUR 700 mln in total are in advanced stages, and for the whole year it is very likely that the volume will exceed EUR 1.1 bln, a record level for the last six years," said Andrei Văcaru, chief of Capital Markets JLL Romania.

(Photo:  Yunkiphotoshot | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors
03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40