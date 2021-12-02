Romania invests 0.5% of GDP for R&D

In 2020, the Member States of the EU spent around EUR 311 bln on research & development (R&D), EUR 1 bln less compared with 2019 (€312 billion), according to a recent Eurostat survey.

The R&D intensity, defined as the R&D expenditure as a percentage of GDP, stood at 2.3% in 2020, compared with 2.2% in 2019. However, this small increase is due to a decrease in GDP as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten years earlier (2010), R&D intensity was 2.0%.

In 2020, the highest R&D intensity was recorded in Belgium and Sweden (3.5% of GDP), followed by Austria (3.2%) and Germany (3.1%).

At the opposite end of the scale, six Member States recorded an R&D intensity below 1% of GDP: Romania (0.5%), Malta and Latvia (both 0.7%), Cyprus, Bulgaria and Slovakia (all 0.9%).

R&D is a major driver of innovation, and R&D expenditure and intensity are two of the key indicators used to monitor resources devoted to science and technology worldwide.

(Photo: Jm10/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com