Politics

Romanian political parties get EUR 3.6 mln of subsidies in January

11 January 2022
The Permanent Electoral Authority disclosed on January 10 the amounts of the subsidies transferred to the account of each political party in January 2022, in line with the provisions of Law no. 334/2006 on the financing of political parties and electoral campaigns.

In total, the parties received over RON 18 mln (EUR 3.6 mln), G4media.ro reported.

The largest amounts were disbursed to Social Democrats (PSD, RON 7 mln) and Liberals (PNL, RON 5 mln).

Reformist party USR received RON 3.22 mln while radical AUR received RON 1.42 mln.

The Popular Movement Party (PMP) received RON 368,210, and Victor Ponta's Pro Romania Party received RON 266,039.

