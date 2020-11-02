Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 08:22
Business
Over 400 Arta, Punk pharmacies in RO re-branded under Dr. Max label
11 February 2020
International drug store chain Dr. Max has rebranded under its own label all the Arta and Punkt pharmacies it owns in Romania, and a small part of the Sensiblu chain as well - 418 units in total, Economica.net reported.

The Dr. Max brand thus set foot in 93 Romanian cities as of February 10.

The Sensiblu brand is still present in the market as well, with about 200 units.

Dr. Max entered the Romanian market in June 2017, through the acquisition of the Arta pharmacy chain, with 31 units.

In April 2018, Dr. Max received the approval of the Competition Council for the acquisition of A&D Pharma Group, which owned the Sensiblu and Punkt drug store chains as well as pharmaceutical distributor MediPlus, expanding its network in Romania to over 600 pharmacies.

Dr. Max is owned by Penta Investments, a private investment group that has assets in areas such as health, financial services, production, defense, retail, real estate development and media.

40