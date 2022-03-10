Romania will not ban grain exports, expects no shortages

Upon meeting bakers and grain traders on March 9, Romania's minister of agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu concluded that there are no reasons to expect shortages on the market, daily Adevarul reported.

He also said that the parties would continue monitoring the market.

The talks took place in the context of the monitoring of grain stocks by the Ministry of Agriculture, which began due to changes in the international market following the launch of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

The authorities must secure the safe supply on the local market but also "preserve country's position as of credible grain export," the president of the Romanian Association of Agricultural Product Traders (ARCPA), Vasile Varvaroi, argued.

Minister Chesnoiu had already announced on March 8 that Romania will not ban the grain exports, "as Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary did."

He argued that Romania could produce over 11 mln tonnes of wheat in a good year, while domestic consumption is somewhere at 4.3 mln tonnes.

(Photo: Denys Kovtun/ Dreamstime)

