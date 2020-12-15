Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 08:14
Politics

Romania’s electoral authority announces distribution of MP seats

15 December 2020
Romania's Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced the distribution of MP seats among parties.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) received 157 of the total 466 MP seats, resulting in an aggregated share of 33.7%, G4media.ro reported.

The second-biggest party, the Liberal Party (PNL), got 134 seats (28.8%).

Even with the support of its allies, the reformist block USR-Plus (80 seats or 17.2%) and UDMR (30 seats or 6.4%), the Liberals will not rise much above the 50% majority threshold - namely, the three parties will accumulate 244 or 56% of the votes in joint sittings.

In the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making chamber for most of the bills, the three-party coalition would hold a faint 51.2% majority - but, traditionally, the ruling coalition can count on the votes of the ethnic minorities (18 MPs or 5.5% of the total).

