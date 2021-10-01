Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 14:10
Events

Romanian Jewelry Week 2.0 opens in Bucharest

01 October 2021
More than 190 Romanian and foreign designers exhibit their work at Romanian Jewelry Week 2.0, which opened on September 30 in Bucharest.

The event runs until October 3 in five venues in the city: ArCub Gabroveni, the Museum of History of Romania (MNIR), Galateca gallery, Dizainăr, and AlbAlb.

The main exhibition, open at ArCub Gabroveni, showcases creations by 191 contemporary jewelry designers from 25 countries, including Romania, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Hungary, France, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Greece, Austria, Moldova, Israel, China, Iran, and South Korea.

The program also includes six collective exhibitions of international collectives, schools and associations: Milano Jewelry Week, Budapest Jewelry Week, Co-Adorn Art Jewellery Society Canada, Sheffield Hallam University UK, Plus One Collective and The Gallery of Art in Legnica, Poland.

Designers Daniella Saraya (Israel) and Claudia Lepik (Cluster London Artist in Residence) are special guests of the event at this edition. 

(Photo: Romanian Jewelry Week Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

