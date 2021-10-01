Romanian Jewelry Week 2.0 opens in Bucharest

More than 190 Romanian and foreign designers exhibit their work at Romanian Jewelry Week 2.0, which opened on September 30 in Bucharest.

The event runs until October 3 in five venues in the city: ArCub Gabroveni, the Museum of History of Romania (MNIR), Galateca gallery, Dizainăr, and AlbAlb.

The main exhibition, open at ArCub Gabroveni, showcases creations by 191 contemporary jewelry designers from 25 countries, including Romania, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Hungary, France, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Greece, Austria, Moldova, Israel, China, Iran, and South Korea.

The program also includes six collective exhibitions of international collectives, schools and associations: Milano Jewelry Week, Budapest Jewelry Week, Co-Adorn Art Jewellery Society Canada, Sheffield Hallam University UK, Plus One Collective and The Gallery of Art in Legnica, Poland.

Designers Daniella Saraya (Israel) and Claudia Lepik (Cluster London Artist in Residence) are special guests of the event at this edition.

(Photo: Romanian Jewelry Week Facebook Page)

