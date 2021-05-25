Romanians begin booking holidays, mainly in the country

About 45% of Romanians who have already booked a holiday opted for Romania. Of these, three quarters (75%) will go to the Romanian Black Sea coast, followed by a 15% share heading to mountain resorts, according to a survey conducted by tour operator IRI Travel, quoted by News.ro.

The company shows that, on average, a seven-night stay in Romania with breakfast included costs around RON 1,200 (EUR 240), while in destinations such as Egypt or Tunisia, travel packages are quite affordable, starting from EUR 280 per person.

"Domestic tourism has been invigorated by the latest measures of the Government, so Romanians have already started preparing for their summer vacation, the number of bookings doubling from one week to another," the company shows.

(Photo: Pixabay)

