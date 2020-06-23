Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 08:06
Business
Romania’s Govt. ponders kurzarbeit model for limited period
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will try to implement the part-time labor model known as kurzarbeit, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on June 21, Profit.ro reported.

Under the model, the employer pays part of the wage proportional to the work hours used, and the state tops the payments to employees up to their full-time employment wage.

The model still has to be detailed. Its design must avoid bureaucracy but provide clear implementation guidelines and prevent companies that do not necessarily need such support to use it as a source of revenues, PM Orban explained.

The logic of the model is that the top-up payment from the state budget is smaller than the unemployment benefit, and the arrangement is more flexible for employers.

The financing for the program will come from the EU's SURE program, which allows Romania to use up to EUR 5 billion for mitigating the effect of the coronavirus crisis on workforce and employment.

Romania will use this program for a limited time during the economic recovery period.

(Photo:  Frank Harms | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 08:06
Business
Romania’s Govt. ponders kurzarbeit model for limited period
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will try to implement the part-time labor model known as kurzarbeit, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on June 21, Profit.ro reported.

Under the model, the employer pays part of the wage proportional to the work hours used, and the state tops the payments to employees up to their full-time employment wage.

The model still has to be detailed. Its design must avoid bureaucracy but provide clear implementation guidelines and prevent companies that do not necessarily need such support to use it as a source of revenues, PM Orban explained.

The logic of the model is that the top-up payment from the state budget is smaller than the unemployment benefit, and the arrangement is more flexible for employers.

The financing for the program will come from the EU's SURE program, which allows Romania to use up to EUR 5 billion for mitigating the effect of the coronavirus crisis on workforce and employment.

Romania will use this program for a limited time during the economic recovery period.

(Photo:  Frank Harms | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?