Business

RO forex reserves up in July - along with public debt most likely

03 August 2021
Foreign exchange reserves at the National bank of Romania (BNR) increased by EUR 2.17 bln in July, to a record level of EUR 39 bln, boosted by the Ministry of Finance's EUR 3.5 bln Eurobond issues.

The external public debt, an issue that becomes increasingly relevant, must have increased accordingly. In total, in July, EUR 3.87 bln entered BNR's reserves.

At the same time, EUR 1.7 bln came out of reserves, representing the change in minimum foreign exchange reserves, payments of installments and interest on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency (EUR 121 mln) and - apparently accounting for most of the outflows - "others".

The gold reserve level remained at 103.6 tonnes. Given the evolution of international prices, its value stood at EUR 5.12 bln.

Romania's international reserves (currencies plus gold) on July 31, 2021, were EUR 44.13 bln, compared to EUR 41.75 bln on June 30, 2021.

Payments due in August 2021 on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to about EUR 211 mln.

(Photo: Winnstock/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

