EUR 1.5bn evaporate from Romania’s foreign exchange reserves in two months

Foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased in June by EUR 739 mln compared to May to EUR 36.83 bln, Profit.ro reported.

In May, the reserve had also dropped by EUR 734 mln compared to April, when they were boosted following the EUR 3.5 bln Eurobonds.

In June, EUR 902 mln entered the BNR’s vaults, and EUR 1.64 bln came out.

The gold reserve of 103.6 tons was worth EUR 4.92 bln at the end of last month, compared to EUR 5.21 bln in May.

Payments due in July 2021 on account of public debt, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to about EUR 121 mln.

