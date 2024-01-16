Romanian entrepreneurs to develop 216MW PV park

A project company 60% controlled by the entrepreneur Ștefan Cherciu, the owner of Casa Noastra, plans to build a major photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 216MW, Profit.ro reported.

Casa Noastra is a manufacturer of QFort PVC doors and windows and one of the largest suppliers of heat-insulating carpentry solutions in Central and Eastern Europe.

Cherciu’s main partner is Teodor-Cristian Gherasim (15%), who controls and manages the agricultural business Agro Cristal Oltenia. Gerasim is also an administrator of the developer of the photovoltaic park.

The new renewable energy production unit is planned to be located in Olt county, on the outskirts of Pârșcoveni commune.

(Photo: Deyan Georgiev/ Dreamstime)

