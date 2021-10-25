In Jan-Sep this year, 6.9% more RO firms went insolvent

The number of companies and freelancers (PFA) that went insolvent in the first nine months this year (January-September) increased by 6.9% compared to the same period in 2020 to 4,307, according to National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC) data quoted by Agerpres.

Most companies and PFAs that went insolvent were in Bucharest, respectively 797, decreasing by 9.64% y/y. The capital city ifs followed in the insolvency ranking by Cluj, with 360 insolvencies (+53.19%), Bihor - 306 (+9.68%), Timiş - 210 (steady y/y), Iaşi - 162 (+13.29%) and Prahova - 142 (+16.13%).

The least insolvencies were registered in Harghita (15), Covasna (17) and Tulcea (18) counties. ONRC fails to provide proportional (thus comparable) metrics, in the form of the number of insolvent companies per total number of companies - by county or by sector of activity.

By sector of activity, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 1,260 (+5.88%), in construction - 719 (+11.3%) and in industry processing - 533 (+11.51%).

