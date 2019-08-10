Romania’s new commissioner proposals lost on their way to Brussels

The European Commission (EC) has not received yet any nomination for Commissioner-designate from Romania, Mediafax announced quoting an EC official.

Meanwhile, Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila expressed surprise and said that she sent to Brussels her decision to support MEP and former communications minister Dan Nica for this position, as well as a back-up solution - Gabriela Ciot, a state secretary in the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"Didn't I make the proposal? Didn't I go with two proposals? I have sent the two proposals since then [when the ruling party discussed the issue last Monday]. Didn't we go on two proposals?”, Viorica Dăncilă said while at the Parliament, on Monday.

Dancila’s latest public statement on this matter, last week, was about Romania sending two nominations if Hungary also sent two candidates, and one nomination if Hungary sent one as well.

(Photo: Adriana Neagoe/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]