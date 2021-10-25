Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 08:00
Business

Romania’s budget deficit not far from EU average this year

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s seasonally adjusted general government budget deficit in the first half of the year was only slightly wider compared to the European Union’s average: 7% of GDP in Q1 and 6.7% of GDP in Q2, according to Eurostat.

For comparison, Romania posted deficits much wider on average compared to the EU in 2019 and 2020. In the first two quarters of 2021, the public deficit to GDP ratio in the EU on average was only 0.4pp smaller.

Among the EU Member States for which data are available, the highest public deficit in the second quarter of 2021 was in France (9.6% of GDP), Hungary (8.5% of GDP), Spain (7.3%). Latvia (7% of GDP), Malta (6.9% of GDP) and Romania (6.7% of GDP).

For the entire year, the Romanian Government targets 7.1%-of-GDP public deficit - a figure that is directly comparable with the seasonally adjusted deficits reported by Eurostat on a quarterly basis.

But it doesn’t report quarterly deficit-to-GDP ratios. The Romanian Government reported an H1 public deficit at nearly 3.0% of the GDP projected for the whole year. 

(Photo: Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 08:00
Business

Romania’s budget deficit not far from EU average this year

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s seasonally adjusted general government budget deficit in the first half of the year was only slightly wider compared to the European Union’s average: 7% of GDP in Q1 and 6.7% of GDP in Q2, according to Eurostat.

For comparison, Romania posted deficits much wider on average compared to the EU in 2019 and 2020. In the first two quarters of 2021, the public deficit to GDP ratio in the EU on average was only 0.4pp smaller.

Among the EU Member States for which data are available, the highest public deficit in the second quarter of 2021 was in France (9.6% of GDP), Hungary (8.5% of GDP), Spain (7.3%). Latvia (7% of GDP), Malta (6.9% of GDP) and Romania (6.7% of GDP).

For the entire year, the Romanian Government targets 7.1%-of-GDP public deficit - a figure that is directly comparable with the seasonally adjusted deficits reported by Eurostat on a quarterly basis.

But it doesn’t report quarterly deficit-to-GDP ratios. The Romanian Government reported an H1 public deficit at nearly 3.0% of the GDP projected for the whole year. 

(Photo: Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks