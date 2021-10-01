Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 08:19
Business

BNR official questions outcome of RO banks exporting excess deposits

01 October 2021
Cristian Popa, member of the Board of the National Bank of Romania, speaking during an event, explained that the Romanian banks are "exporting" some EUR 6 bln from their excess deposits, boosted by the households' propensity for saving, to "finance the public deficits of the others."

These resources could be "preferably, used for financing the local economy," he said.

For comparison, before the 2008 credit crunch, the Romanian banking system's external balance was in deficit (net liabilities) of EUR 16 bln.

The standard answer of the bankers would be, at this point, that there are not many bankable companies in Romania, including among others for the weak capitalisation of the Romanian enterprises in general (most of them featuring negative capital).

On the other hand, the big Romanian companies borrow abroad for various reasons, including local lenders' weak ability to provide loans of a certain (high) size.

"We have an excess of deposits versus loans, and we have an excess of bank savings versus bank credit. What happens to this surplus? This surplus generally finances the budget deficit. What is worse is that it ends up financing the budget deficits of other states, and here we have an indicator: the net foreign assets of the private banking system," said Cristian Popa, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Kittichain Boonpong/ Dreamstime)

