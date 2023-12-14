rinf.tech opens a new delivery center in Iasi to drive business expansion

News from Companies

We’re thrilled to announce that last week, we opened our fourth office and Delivery Center in Romania, in Iasi. Designed as a space for innovative and collaborative teams, the workspace can host up to 100 software engineers from the local tech community in Iasi.

The newly opened office is part of rinf.tech’s business expansion plan for 2023. The company already has a strong presence both in Romania and on the European and American markets, with offices and Delivery Centers in Berlin, Kyiv, Istanbul, Sofia, Guadalajara and Detroit.

In particular, Iasi was chosen due to its vibrant and dynamic tech community and a strong educational infrastructure. Iasi features a mature landscape for the development and delivery of global products to international customers as well as a well-established startups ecosystem for domestic software solutions and products development.

Besides this, both rinf.tech founders – Constantin Iftime and Victor Dornescu, and part of the Top Management team have deep personal roots in Iasi, which further solidifies our connection to the city and its community.

“We’re not just opening doors to a new office; we’re establishing a vibrant hub for the Rinfers community in Iasi,” said Manuela Serban, rinf.tech’s Chief People Officer. “Our new office stands as a unified representation of our brand. Whether in Iasi, Cluj, Timisoara, or Bucharest, you’ll find a familiar ‘Rinfers home” designed to support the ambitions of our tech talents and cater to their professional needs and aspirations. We are committed to attracting and nurturing local talent, providing opportunities for career advancement, and contributing to the development of a thriving tech ecosystem in Iasi.”

The new office will also help foster the development of the Rinfers’ Community – a unique tech hub aiming to spearhead innovative breakthrough solutions through continuous knowledge sharing, collaboration and giving back to local tech communities.

Commenting on the new office opening, Corina Lascu, rinf.tech’s CEO, said: “Iasi has become a notable hub for the IT industry in recent years and rinf.tech has deep roots there through its founders and leaders. We’ve found in Iasi a growing IT community, educational institutions and skilled professionals. By establishing our presence here, rinf.tech is not just investing in its own growth; it is investing in the future of the Romanian tech industry.“

This space is designed to handle the complex and exciting challenges that come with custom software engineering and integration projects, ensuring that rinf.tech continues to deliver solutions that are both cutting-edge and in line with high standards of quality and efficiency.

Earlier this year, rinf.tech was rewarded with the prize for Outsourcing software project of the year at the Employer’s Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) Gala. The company was rewarded for a custom Digitization of Transportation solution that’s currently running on UK trains, ensuring higher passenger safety and helping prevent on-train vandalism and trespass.

In addition, in 2023 rinf.tech has been featured as a Top 3 Romania Business Enterprise by Romanian-Companies.

About rinf.tech

rinf.tech is a product engineering company that draws on the Engineering Excellence principle, knowledge-based capabilities, and robust R&D to future-proof emerging tech.

Founded in 2006, we're a 600+ employee organization with HQ in Bucharest (Romania) and offices and Delivery Centers spread across two continents – Europe and North America.

rinf.tech leverages our multi-year experience and the latest technologies to provide a combination of optimal Product & Technology Strategy, Automation & Digitization, and business differentiators for blue-chip companies and SMBs from multiple domains.

rinf.tech provides technology consulting services and custom engineering solutions for Automotive Software, FinTech, Retail Tech, Business Applications and Products, and R&D Embedded.

