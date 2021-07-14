Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona Fodor 

 

Eco

Nature exploration center opens in central Romania

15 July 2021
Conservation Carpathia Foundation (FCC) opened last week the Richita Center, a nature learning and exploration facility in Sătic, Rucăr commune, in Argeș country.

The center offers activities for groups of up to 30 people who can explore nature in the forests protected by the foundation, FCC explained. It is equipped to host nature activities and exploration programs for schools in the area, universities, and organizations in Romania and from abroad interested in nature conservation. It also offers learning programs and venues for internships for students and training in the area of nature research and education.

The staff of the center is recruited from among the local communities, and the food products used at the center are purchased through Roadele Munților, another project of the foundation supporting small local producers in the area. 

The center has a classroom with 30 seats, with the furniture built by local carpenters, and presentation equipment. For those who wish to spend more than one day at the center, several bedrooms are available.

The Richita cabin was built at the beginning of the 1980s by the forest management administration Romsilva. Conservation Carpathia Foundation purchased it in 2013 and started upgrade works on site in 2018. All the construction works were carried out by small companies and local artisans, the foundation said. The cabin is today highly energy efficient. It is equipped with 49 photovoltaic panels and has its own thermal power and electricity stations. The total investment for the project exceeded EUR 1 million, an amount financed by several foundations. 

(Photo: Conservation Carpathia Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

