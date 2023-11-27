Revolut appoints Romanian entrepreneur and tech expert to group Board

Financial app Revolut announced the appointment of Romanian entrepreneur and tech expert Dan Teodosiu to the Board as a non-executive director.

Teodosiu held senior positions at Google in Paris, at Microsoft in Redmond and Dublin, and at HP Labs in Palo Alto, amassing over 30 years of experience building and managing high-performing engineering and research teams. He is also versed in scaling platforms and infrastructure that can support billions of customers.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dan to the Revolut Board. Dan’s expertise and experience across multiple technology sectors further strengthen the governance and oversight of the Board. Dan will undoubtedly bring fresh and practical ideas, and I look forward to seeing the results of his efforts in the weeks and months to come,” said Martin Gilbert, chairman of Revolut.

Most recently, Dan Teodosiu spent two years as the CTO of Onfido, an identity verification platform, where he oversaw the development of Onfido’s new AI-based solutions stack for document verification and industry-leading face matching. Prior to Onfido, he spent six years as the CTO of Criteo, Europe’s largest ad tech company, where he supported the company’s successful IPO and subsequent rapid growth.

“I look forward to bringing my experience as a leader in the tech industry and as an entrepreneur to a business that has broken away from its competitors and is establishing itself as a market leader,” said Dan Teodosiu.

Revolut has surpassed 10 million retail customers in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region after adding 2.5 million clients in less than one year. Romania, with over 3 million clients and a customer base growth of 39% in the last 12 months, is the region's leader and keeps the second position in the global ranking after the UK.

(Photo source: Revolut)