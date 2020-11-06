Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 08:44
Business
Online vineyard platform launches map of RO cheese producers
11 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian web platform ReVino.ro, which has mapped the vineyards in Romania, has also launched a map of local cheese producers.

The platform's founder Alina Iancu says that the cheese market has matured in Romania in recent years.

The number of local cheese producers has increased in the last two years, mostly in Transylvania, followed by Bucovina, and more of them are working to improve their brand.

The ReVino platform recently launched an interactive map of cheese producers, adding to the information on local wine production.

"So far, we have identified over 70 local producers who make packaged and labeled cheese, and the search continues. Transylvania has the most producers, being followed by Bucovina," said Alina Iancu, the founder of ReVino and CrameRomania.ro.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 08:44
Business
Online vineyard platform launches map of RO cheese producers
11 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian web platform ReVino.ro, which has mapped the vineyards in Romania, has also launched a map of local cheese producers.

The platform's founder Alina Iancu says that the cheese market has matured in Romania in recent years.

The number of local cheese producers has increased in the last two years, mostly in Transylvania, followed by Bucovina, and more of them are working to improve their brand.

The ReVino platform recently launched an interactive map of cheese producers, adding to the information on local wine production.

"So far, we have identified over 70 local producers who make packaged and labeled cheese, and the search continues. Transylvania has the most producers, being followed by Bucovina," said Alina Iancu, the founder of ReVino and CrameRomania.ro.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?
03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
10 June 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus pandemic inspires Romanian online productions
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania