Online vineyard platform launches map of RO cheese producers

Romanian web platform ReVino.ro, which has mapped the vineyards in Romania, has also launched a map of local cheese producers.

The platform's founder Alina Iancu says that the cheese market has matured in Romania in recent years.

The number of local cheese producers has increased in the last two years, mostly in Transylvania, followed by Bucovina, and more of them are working to improve their brand.

The ReVino platform recently launched an interactive map of cheese producers, adding to the information on local wine production.

"So far, we have identified over 70 local producers who make packaged and labeled cheese, and the search continues. Transylvania has the most producers, being followed by Bucovina," said Alina Iancu, the founder of ReVino and CrameRomania.ro.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

