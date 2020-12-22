Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 14:36
Social

Covid-19 and Christmas: Survey shows how Romanians feel about the 2020 winter holidays

22 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than half of Romanians (56%) say that they feel negative emotions when it comes to the winter holidays in the current pandemic context, a survey conducted by Reveal Marketing Research showed.

The survey measured Romanians' emotions regarding the 2020 winter holidays, looking at four categories of emotions grouped as follows: fear/anger, fatigue/boredom, optimism/joy, calm/relaxation.

More than half of Romanians (56%) say that this year they feel negative emotions when it comes to the winter holidays. Over a third (33%) of respondents say they feel nervous, worried, anxious, or scared when thinking about the holidays in 2020. Another 12% say they feel worried, and among the analyzed segments, retired seniors experience this emotion to the largest extent - 17%. Almost a quarter of respondents (23%) say they currently feel disappointment, sadness, or fatigue. In this area, 12% of respondents say they are disappointed with this year's holidays.

Meanwhile, 44% of Romanians say they feel optimistic, calm, or relaxed. When asked to assess their feelings about the 2020 holidays, 29% of single adults and 24% of families are the most optimistic, compared to the rest of the segments, according to the survey.

Asked how they plan to spend their holidays this year, 85% of Romanians said they would stay home. Only 16% of the respondents said they planned to visit the family who lives in the same city, and only 4% said that they would visit their relatives outside the city. A total of 22% of young professionals and 21% of traditional families are among those who are willing to leave their homes for the holidays. In addition, only 5% of the respondents said they intend to visit friends in the same city during the holidays. Only 1% of the respondents said they were willing to travel outside the country for the holidays.

The survey also showed that gadgets are the gifts respondents would like to receive. More than 40% of Romanians would like to find smartphones, tablets, laptops, or smartwatches under the Christmas tree. Women prefer gadgets to a greater extent than men: 45%, compared to 36% of men. Compared to the rest of the segments, young people are most eager to receive gadgets: single millennials and young professionals have equally selected this option (51% - for each segment).

Over a quarter of respondents (26%) would like to receive clothes, and among the analyzed segments, those who prefer these gifts the most are traditional families (32%). Among single millennials, only 16% said they prefer to receive clothes.

At the same time, 25% of those surveyed would like to receive jewelry, and 21% of all respondents opted for perfume as a Christmas gift. 

Health is another gift many respondents wished for. One in four Romanians wishes to be healthy and does not think about material holiday gifts. Retired seniors, followed by traditional families, mostly opted for this option, with 30% and 28%, respectively. On the other hand, only 5% of Romanians would like to receive money as a Christmas gift.

The survey was conducted between December 7 and December 12. The method was CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview), and 1,017 online interviews were conducted with respondents over the age of 18 on a nationally representative urban and rural sample. The sampling error is +/- 3%; the trust level is 95%.

More on the survey here.

(Photo:  | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 13:23
18 December 2020
Social
The emotional impact of COVID-19: Romanians are sadder and angrier, study shows
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 14:36
Social

Covid-19 and Christmas: Survey shows how Romanians feel about the 2020 winter holidays

22 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than half of Romanians (56%) say that they feel negative emotions when it comes to the winter holidays in the current pandemic context, a survey conducted by Reveal Marketing Research showed.

The survey measured Romanians' emotions regarding the 2020 winter holidays, looking at four categories of emotions grouped as follows: fear/anger, fatigue/boredom, optimism/joy, calm/relaxation.

More than half of Romanians (56%) say that this year they feel negative emotions when it comes to the winter holidays. Over a third (33%) of respondents say they feel nervous, worried, anxious, or scared when thinking about the holidays in 2020. Another 12% say they feel worried, and among the analyzed segments, retired seniors experience this emotion to the largest extent - 17%. Almost a quarter of respondents (23%) say they currently feel disappointment, sadness, or fatigue. In this area, 12% of respondents say they are disappointed with this year's holidays.

Meanwhile, 44% of Romanians say they feel optimistic, calm, or relaxed. When asked to assess their feelings about the 2020 holidays, 29% of single adults and 24% of families are the most optimistic, compared to the rest of the segments, according to the survey.

Asked how they plan to spend their holidays this year, 85% of Romanians said they would stay home. Only 16% of the respondents said they planned to visit the family who lives in the same city, and only 4% said that they would visit their relatives outside the city. A total of 22% of young professionals and 21% of traditional families are among those who are willing to leave their homes for the holidays. In addition, only 5% of the respondents said they intend to visit friends in the same city during the holidays. Only 1% of the respondents said they were willing to travel outside the country for the holidays.

The survey also showed that gadgets are the gifts respondents would like to receive. More than 40% of Romanians would like to find smartphones, tablets, laptops, or smartwatches under the Christmas tree. Women prefer gadgets to a greater extent than men: 45%, compared to 36% of men. Compared to the rest of the segments, young people are most eager to receive gadgets: single millennials and young professionals have equally selected this option (51% - for each segment).

Over a quarter of respondents (26%) would like to receive clothes, and among the analyzed segments, those who prefer these gifts the most are traditional families (32%). Among single millennials, only 16% said they prefer to receive clothes.

At the same time, 25% of those surveyed would like to receive jewelry, and 21% of all respondents opted for perfume as a Christmas gift. 

Health is another gift many respondents wished for. One in four Romanians wishes to be healthy and does not think about material holiday gifts. Retired seniors, followed by traditional families, mostly opted for this option, with 30% and 28%, respectively. On the other hand, only 5% of Romanians would like to receive money as a Christmas gift.

The survey was conducted between December 7 and December 12. The method was CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview), and 1,017 online interviews were conducted with respondents over the age of 18 on a nationally representative urban and rural sample. The sampling error is +/- 3%; the trust level is 95%.

More on the survey here.

(Photo:  | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 13:23
18 December 2020
Social
The emotional impact of COVID-19: Romanians are sadder and angrier, study shows
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 December 2020
Social
Cluj-Napoca Technical University gets EUR 21 mln loan from EIB
18 December 2020
Politics
Update: Romania’s center-right coalition reaches agreement on the next Government
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
18 December 2020
Justice
Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case
17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln