Romanians return 5 mln containers under Deposit-Return scheme in first half of February

In the first two weeks of February, approximately 5 million containers were returned by consumers under the Deposit-Return System, twice as many as returned in the whole month of January.

On February 19, RetuRo (the company that manages the scheme) reported 31,000 containers returned in December 2023, 2.24 million in January, and more than double in the first two weeks of February – which only includes containers collected through the Deposit-Return System, Economica.net reported.

As for the number of containers with the RetuRo logo, the only ones for which the guarantee of RON 0.50 is paid and which can be returned through the system, in January, the producers had put on the market just under 180 million units, compared to 45 million in December 2023.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)