Retro cars caravan recreates Polish tourists’ route to the Romanian seaside

A caravan of 20 retro cars will recreate the route that Polish tourists used to take in the 70s and 80s through Romania in order to reach the local seaside. Called Go Romania, the caravan is made up of such cars as old Dacia models (1100, 1300 and 1310), Oltcit or Polski Fiat.

The event takes place between June 26 and July 9. The caravan already stopped in Negrești-Oaș and in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania. Its next stops are in Hunedoara, Targu Jiu, Pitesti, Bucharest and return through Curtea de Arges, Sibiu, and Oradea.

The caravan was started by Mihai Sowa, the president of the Drum Bun Cracovia (Farewell Krakow) Association. Sowa used to travel through Romania as a child, with his parents, to the Romanian part of the Black Sea. One Romanian crew will also take part in the caravan, namely George Negrea, the president of Drum Bun Satu Mare Association.

Various public festivities will be organized in the cities where the caravan will stop. In Bucharest, members of the caravan will meet Prince Radu, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the Senate President Calin Popescu Tariceanu, and Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

The event is a project of the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw, alongside the Polish-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and the National Employers Union in Romania.

(Photo source: Orașul Negrești-Oaș Facebook Page)