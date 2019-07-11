Romania’s retail sales 7.1% up in January-September 2019

The retail sales index expanded in Romania by 7.1% in January - September compared to the same period last year, the statistics office INS announced.
The sales rose by an above average rate of 7.8% y/y in September alone.
In the year-to-date period, the non-food sales, a good indicator for the consumer confidence, rose by a robust rate of 8.8% year-on-year, versus the slower advance (+5.1%) for food sales.
Fuel sales advanced by 7.3% year-on-year.
The sales figures as of September this year support the hypothesis of the private consumption gaining again momentum after it eased to an annual speed of 5.5% in 2018 from double digit growth rates over the previous two years.
Andrei Radulescu, chief analyst of the country’s largest lender, Banca Transilvania, sees the retail sales growth rate reaching 5.8% this year, up from 5.2% in 2018.
(Photo: Pexels.com)