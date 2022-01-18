Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Restart Energy gets final approval for 50MW PV park in Romania

18 January 2022
Restart Energy, one of the largest independent electricity suppliers on the local market, announces the signing of the connection contract for the 50 MW solar project in Sărmăşag, Sălaj County, an investment estimated at approximately EUR 40 mln.

"We are pleased to have made progress in developing a major green renewable energy asset. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of this year, and we hope that the first green KWh produced by the sun will be introduced to the grid by the first quarter of 2022," said Armand Domuţa, CEO and founder of Restart Energy.

The Sărmăşag project was purchased at the "brownfield" stage from a team of developers with experience in the field of green energy parks. According to company representatives, the park will have an annual energy production of 55 million kWh, enough to supply green energy of about 30,000 households.

(Photo:

1

Editor's picks