Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 08:22
Real Estate

Mixed-use project in western Bucharest launches residential component

20 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer River Development, owned by businessman Ion Radulea, is preparing to launch the works on the first residential project on the site of the former Semănătoarea platform in western Bucharest, Economica.net reported.

The office component of the project was the first to be launched, before the pandemic - while steady demand for housing property apparently pushed the residential projects higher on the developers’ agenda.

One of the companies from the River Development group obtained last month the urbanism certificate for the residential project on the former Semănătoarea platform (Sema Parc project - pictured), according to public data.

Sema Parc mixed-user real estate project will include offices, apartments, but also commercial spaces - almost one million square meters of real estate in total.

In 2019, the investor started the construction of two office buildings (‘London’ and ‘Oslo’), with a total of 32,000 square meters and an estimated investment cost of EUR 70 mln. The buildings are to be completed this year.

Three other office buildings were completed last year, after a process of reconversion and redevelopment of existing buildings on the Sema Parc platform into class A office buildings.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 08:22
Real Estate

Mixed-use project in western Bucharest launches residential component

20 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer River Development, owned by businessman Ion Radulea, is preparing to launch the works on the first residential project on the site of the former Semănătoarea platform in western Bucharest, Economica.net reported.

The office component of the project was the first to be launched, before the pandemic - while steady demand for housing property apparently pushed the residential projects higher on the developers’ agenda.

One of the companies from the River Development group obtained last month the urbanism certificate for the residential project on the former Semănătoarea platform (Sema Parc project - pictured), according to public data.

Sema Parc mixed-user real estate project will include offices, apartments, but also commercial spaces - almost one million square meters of real estate in total.

In 2019, the investor started the construction of two office buildings (‘London’ and ‘Oslo’), with a total of 32,000 square meters and an estimated investment cost of EUR 70 mln. The buildings are to be completed this year.

Three other office buildings were completed last year, after a process of reconversion and redevelopment of existing buildings on the Sema Parc platform into class A office buildings.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks