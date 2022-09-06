Vitalitas, a new premium care center for the elderly, has been inaugurated in the Snagov forest, north of Bucharest.

The complex is dedicated to independent, semi-dependent, and dependent seniors, people with degenerative conditions and memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and senile dementia. The center also offers care to seniors in need of medical recovery.

The center occupies approximately five hectares of land in the Snagov forest and offers accommodation for over 700 people in double rooms, singles, or apartments. It also has a 20,000 square meter park with an artificial lake, a recovery facility with a physiotherapy room, a pool meant for aqua therapy, a restaurant with its own kitchen, a cafe, salt room, beauty salon, pharmacy, a medical clinic with various specialties and a dental office.

The new center offers its services both continuously, to seniors with severe dependency, and to those who wish to stay for a limited period of time.

Fully independent seniors can also benefit from a stay at Vitalitas. The center offers them safe living, with all the facilities they need close at hand, under the supervision of specialized staff dedicated to their care. They can also socialize and enjoy the companionship of other seniors.

Each resident is screened for COVID-19 after they check in, followed by general health and psychological consultations. A geriatrician provides a daily check-up to every resident, and assistance for bathing, dressing or eating is provided to those who need it, according to the center’s offer of services.

Vitalitas came to be through a greenfield investment, a type of foreign direct investment (FDI) in which the parent company creates a subsidiary in a different country.

(Photo source: Vitalitas)