Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 08:30
Business

Renault addresses concerns about possible withdrawal from Romania

30 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Renault Group, commenting on the rumours circulated about it placing its Romanian operations in a group to be partly divested, assured that nothing wrong would happen in Romania - but more will be announced this autumn.

However, the info provided along the response sent to Profit.ro is broadly in line with the scenario sketched by Autonews.com.

“Renault Group is studying the creation of two new entities in order to strengthen the efficiency and operational performance of the skills and activities in the field of electric vehicles and, respectively, those with thermal and hybrid propulsion. The scenario for creating these two new entities is part of the Renaulution plan, which is self-financed by the Renault Group. No personnel reductions or separation of certain activities or entities is considered," Renault Group representatives told Profit.ro.

"For the new entity that regroups the production activities of the thermal and hybrid powertrains, including those from Mioveni, accepting some partner shareholders is considered. The condition for accepting such partners is to have a logic of both product development and industry. Renault Group will keep the Dacia brand and its activity in Romania, in the study being discussed only a part of the mechanical perimeter. Renault Group does not need to sell assets to finance the new entity that covers the perimeter of electric vehicles under the Renault brand. More information will be provided in the autumn of this year,” they also said.

According to Autonews.com, Renault has received several proposals for the combustion-engine division, to include all its Romanian assets, that it plans to create alongside one dedicated to electric vehicles and software, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

It will not be a controlling shareholder of the combustion engine unit, said two sources familiar with the plans. One of the sources said Renault might hang on to a 40% stake.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 08:30
Business

Renault addresses concerns about possible withdrawal from Romania

30 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Renault Group, commenting on the rumours circulated about it placing its Romanian operations in a group to be partly divested, assured that nothing wrong would happen in Romania - but more will be announced this autumn.

However, the info provided along the response sent to Profit.ro is broadly in line with the scenario sketched by Autonews.com.

“Renault Group is studying the creation of two new entities in order to strengthen the efficiency and operational performance of the skills and activities in the field of electric vehicles and, respectively, those with thermal and hybrid propulsion. The scenario for creating these two new entities is part of the Renaulution plan, which is self-financed by the Renault Group. No personnel reductions or separation of certain activities or entities is considered," Renault Group representatives told Profit.ro.

"For the new entity that regroups the production activities of the thermal and hybrid powertrains, including those from Mioveni, accepting some partner shareholders is considered. The condition for accepting such partners is to have a logic of both product development and industry. Renault Group will keep the Dacia brand and its activity in Romania, in the study being discussed only a part of the mechanical perimeter. Renault Group does not need to sell assets to finance the new entity that covers the perimeter of electric vehicles under the Renault brand. More information will be provided in the autumn of this year,” they also said.

According to Autonews.com, Renault has received several proposals for the combustion-engine division, to include all its Romanian assets, that it plans to create alongside one dedicated to electric vehicles and software, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

It will not be a controlling shareholder of the combustion engine unit, said two sources familiar with the plans. One of the sources said Renault might hang on to a 40% stake.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”