German group Rehau builds EUR 10 mln regional hub in Sibiu

Rehau, a German provider of solutions for windows, installations and furniture, decided to build a EUR 10 million regional hub in Sibiu county, central Romania.

The investment aims to expand production capacity, services, and logistics in Romania to better and faster serve both local customers and Eastern Europe. Rehau expects it will complete the investment in 2022.

The group also plans to move its regional headquarters in Romania from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca's outskirts (Tunari and Apahida) to the two cities to provide a better working environment for employees.

"Our goal is to meet the needs of our customers. Development in this direction has always been the core of our business. The planned investments in Romania support Rehau's values, mission, and vision and will bring our products and services closer to customers," said Alexandru Oprea, Country Manager of Rehau Romania.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]