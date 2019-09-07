REC Partners opens first co-working space in Bucharest in November

There will be a new player on Bucharest’s co-working market starting this fall, as REC Partners decided to open its first co-working space in the Romanian capital in November, under the Hotspot brand.

The new space will open in The Mark office building and will feature open-space offices with high-tech conference rooms and event areas, according to a press release. It will cover about 2,000 sqm.

"In addition to the impressive architecture, the outstanding quality of individual workplaces plays a particularly important role in our concept. That means: as much privacy as possible instead of loud, packed open-plan offices, high-quality ergonomic equipment, fresh air and plenty of natural light. This clearly sets our Hotspot concept apart from the competition,” said Tudor Popp, Managing Director of REC Partners in Bucharest.

With its Hotspot, REC intends to appeal primarily to small and medium-sized, already well-established companies that either want to expand their business into the Romanian market or are already established companies in the market that require flexibility, quality and representation, the same press release says.

After the November opening, REC Partners also plans an expansion on the local market, in the medium term.

REC Partners GmbH is an international team of engineers, architects and economists with offices in Berlin, Bochum, Frankfurt a.M., Hamburg, Cologne and Bucharest. Over the past 15 years, the company has supported clients across Europe in developing, managing and improving real estate projects totaling more than 10 million square meters. REC Partners employs around 80 people in Germany and Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)