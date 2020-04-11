Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 09:12
Business

Raiffeisen Romania removes cash operations in a third of its branches

04 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank Romania, one of the biggest banks on the local market, discontinued cash operations in about a third (129) of its branches starting November.

This means that the cash operations will be carried out exclusively at the MFM and ATM, in the area dedicated to self-service that is available 24/7 and exists in each unit.

The bank also reduced the working hours of the cash offices in several dozen other units.

The working hours of the cash offices will be further reduced as that traffic is decreasing, and digital alternatives offered to customers are covering an even wider range of cash transactions. For the time being, the bank will move the employees made available as a result of the fewer cash operations to the call center.

Raiffeisen Bank has over 20 years of activity on the Romanian banking market and over 2.2 million customers - individuals and companies. The number of digital customers - those who use digital banking applications, Raiffeisen Online and Smart Mobile - exceeded 700,000 by mid-2020.

Raiffeisen Bank has the largest portfolio of active credit cards in Romania - 530,000, and the number of active debit cards exceeded 2 million.

The bank has about 5,000 employees, 335 units across the country, 770 ATMs, 373 multifunction machines (MFMs), and a network of over 23,000 POS.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 09:12
Business

Raiffeisen Romania removes cash operations in a third of its branches

04 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank Romania, one of the biggest banks on the local market, discontinued cash operations in about a third (129) of its branches starting November.

This means that the cash operations will be carried out exclusively at the MFM and ATM, in the area dedicated to self-service that is available 24/7 and exists in each unit.

The bank also reduced the working hours of the cash offices in several dozen other units.

The working hours of the cash offices will be further reduced as that traffic is decreasing, and digital alternatives offered to customers are covering an even wider range of cash transactions. For the time being, the bank will move the employees made available as a result of the fewer cash operations to the call center.

Raiffeisen Bank has over 20 years of activity on the Romanian banking market and over 2.2 million customers - individuals and companies. The number of digital customers - those who use digital banking applications, Raiffeisen Online and Smart Mobile - exceeded 700,000 by mid-2020.

Raiffeisen Bank has the largest portfolio of active credit cards in Romania - 530,000, and the number of active debit cards exceeded 2 million.

The bank has about 5,000 employees, 335 units across the country, 770 ATMs, 373 multifunction machines (MFMs), and a network of over 23,000 POS.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption