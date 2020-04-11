Raiffeisen Romania removes cash operations in a third of its branches

Raiffeisen Bank Romania, one of the biggest banks on the local market, discontinued cash operations in about a third (129) of its branches starting November.

This means that the cash operations will be carried out exclusively at the MFM and ATM, in the area dedicated to self-service that is available 24/7 and exists in each unit.

The bank also reduced the working hours of the cash offices in several dozen other units.

The working hours of the cash offices will be further reduced as that traffic is decreasing, and digital alternatives offered to customers are covering an even wider range of cash transactions. For the time being, the bank will move the employees made available as a result of the fewer cash operations to the call center.

Raiffeisen Bank has over 20 years of activity on the Romanian banking market and over 2.2 million customers - individuals and companies. The number of digital customers - those who use digital banking applications, Raiffeisen Online and Smart Mobile - exceeded 700,000 by mid-2020.

Raiffeisen Bank has the largest portfolio of active credit cards in Romania - 530,000, and the number of active debit cards exceeded 2 million.

The bank has about 5,000 employees, 335 units across the country, 770 ATMs, 373 multifunction machines (MFMs), and a network of over 23,000 POS.

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)