Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/03/2021 - 08:26
Business

RO Govt. ups car scrappage budget with EUR 80 mln

03 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The budget of the car scrappage scheme Rabla Clasic and Rabla Plus (Car Wreck Classic and Car Wreck Plus - for e-vehicles) will be supplemented by RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln) each, because the initial budgets set for this year were exhausted already, News.ro reported.

The initial budgets were RON 375 mln and RON 260 mln respectively, and they were increased marginally by RON 5 mln and RON 20 mln respectively last week.

Although it started with a delay, the car replacement scheme boasted a much bigger success, at least compared to last year - which comes not as a surprise given the high uncertainty prevailing during the crisis.

The minister of environment, Tanczos Barna, stated, on July 19, that in just two months, car replacement vouchers were allocated within the Rabla Plus program in a value equal to the tickets allocated last year under this program.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/03/2021 - 08:26
Business

RO Govt. ups car scrappage budget with EUR 80 mln

03 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The budget of the car scrappage scheme Rabla Clasic and Rabla Plus (Car Wreck Classic and Car Wreck Plus - for e-vehicles) will be supplemented by RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln) each, because the initial budgets set for this year were exhausted already, News.ro reported.

The initial budgets were RON 375 mln and RON 260 mln respectively, and they were increased marginally by RON 5 mln and RON 20 mln respectively last week.

Although it started with a delay, the car replacement scheme boasted a much bigger success, at least compared to last year - which comes not as a surprise given the high uncertainty prevailing during the crisis.

The minister of environment, Tanczos Barna, stated, on July 19, that in just two months, car replacement vouchers were allocated within the Rabla Plus program in a value equal to the tickets allocated last year under this program.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks