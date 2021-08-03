RO Govt. ups car scrappage budget with EUR 80 mln

The budget of the car scrappage scheme Rabla Clasic and Rabla Plus (Car Wreck Classic and Car Wreck Plus - for e-vehicles) will be supplemented by RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln) each, because the initial budgets set for this year were exhausted already, News.ro reported.

The initial budgets were RON 375 mln and RON 260 mln respectively, and they were increased marginally by RON 5 mln and RON 20 mln respectively last week.

Although it started with a delay, the car replacement scheme boasted a much bigger success, at least compared to last year - which comes not as a surprise given the high uncertainty prevailing during the crisis.

The minister of environment, Tanczos Barna, stated, on July 19, that in just two months, car replacement vouchers were allocated within the Rabla Plus program in a value equal to the tickets allocated last year under this program.

